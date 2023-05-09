TD Asset Management Inc Sells 5,180 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 167,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its position in Seabridge Gold by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 15,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Seabridge Gold by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Seabridge Gold by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 408,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 28,218 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Seabridge Gold by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Seabridge Gold Stock Up 0.4 %

SA stock opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.48. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.