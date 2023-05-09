TD Asset Management Inc Sells 6,820 Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,820 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BELLUS Health were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 11.3% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,385,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,300 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 85.2% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,247,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712,904 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 111.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,363,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,746 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 0.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,372,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,886,000 after purchasing an additional 47,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 14.5% in the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,128,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,158,000 after purchasing an additional 648,773 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lifesci Capital lowered BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lowered BELLUS Health to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BLU opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.93. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 0.18. BELLUS Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $14.53.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

