TD Asset Management Inc Sells 810 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $70.31 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $71.87. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $966.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group downgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 4,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,218.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $826,768.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $768,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.89 per share, with a total value of $267,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,218.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

