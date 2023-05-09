TD Asset Management Inc Sells 8,750 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 6.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

JBT opened at $105.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.83. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $81.59 and a 1 year high of $126.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.54 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Insider Activity at John Bean Technologies

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $32,895.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,447.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 900 shares of company stock worth $95,787 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating).

