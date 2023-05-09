TD Asset Management Inc Sells 8,750 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

Shares of JBT opened at $105.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.42. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.59 and a fifty-two week high of $126.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on JBT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $30,651.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,090.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock worth $95,787. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.