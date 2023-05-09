TD Asset Management Inc Takes $1.82 Million Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 35,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Price Performance

NYSE:OVV opened at $34.97 on Tuesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $63.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.78.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). Ovintiv had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 7.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OVV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.

Ovintiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.