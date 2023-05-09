TD Asset Management Inc Takes $2.25 Million Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 47,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 16,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

MCHI stock opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.78. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $57.08.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

