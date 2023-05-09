TD Asset Management Inc Takes Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 78,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in First Horizon by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Horizon by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in First Horizon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Colin V. Reed acquired 25,138 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,788.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Performance

First Horizon stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average of $22.11. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

