TD Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1,676.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 566.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $53.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.96. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $51.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $717.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.40%.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

