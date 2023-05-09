TD Asset Management Inc Trims Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WHR. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.80.

Insider Transactions at Whirlpool

Whirlpool Price Performance

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHR opened at $136.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.23. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $124.10 and a 1-year high of $196.30.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.10%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

