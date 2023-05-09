TD Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Novanta were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,076,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,242 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,670,000 after acquiring an additional 100,437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,406,000 after acquiring an additional 405,731 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,015,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novanta Stock Performance

Novanta stock opened at $160.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 77.60 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.30. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.84 and a twelve month high of $173.10.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $218.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.57 million. Novanta had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

