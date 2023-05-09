TD Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in RBC Bearings by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 2,329.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $762,000.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ROLL opened at $226.25 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.90 and a 12 month high of $264.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About RBC Bearings

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.