TD Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CADE. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Cadence Bank from $29.50 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Cadence Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Cadence Bank Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE:CADE opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.96. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $29.41.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.09 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 13.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

Cadence Bank Profile

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

