TD Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 396,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,210 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUUU. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 23.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $956.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.75. Energy Fuels Inc. has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $8.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.88.

UUUU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. It also operates the Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill projects. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

