Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Position Trimmed by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 230,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,418,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,871,000 after purchasing an additional 524,548 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 25,472 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 705.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,283,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,638,000 after buying an additional 4,627,252 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,036,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after buying an additional 121,768 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 61,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 27,197 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $589,987.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,618.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $589,987.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,618.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $626,857.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at $29,412.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 158,884 shares of company stock worth $1,572,797 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.33.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.