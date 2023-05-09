The Container Store Group (TCS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $252.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.77 million. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.76%. On average, analysts expect The Container Store Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Container Store Group Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE TCS opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.31. The Container Store Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $152.40 million, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Container Store Group

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Container Store Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCS. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in The Container Store Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Container Store Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in The Container Store Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment is composed of retail stores, website and call centers, as well as the installation and organizational services business.

Further Reading

