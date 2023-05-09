The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 55.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 33.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $824.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $25.74. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $34.10.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $302.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.60 million. Equities analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,911.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,911.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $53,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,839.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

