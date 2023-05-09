Thomas Oberdorf Sells 4,200 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Stock

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $594,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Oberdorf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, Thomas Oberdorf sold 7,200 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $1,021,104.00.

UFP Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT opened at $142.49 on Tuesday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $151.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $91.24 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UFP Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of UFP Technologies from $131.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Institutional Trading of UFP Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPT. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 169.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

