Total Investment Management Inc. Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Total Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.8% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 14,693.8% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,024,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,983,608 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $173.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $176.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.97% and a net margin of 24.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.29.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

