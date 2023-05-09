UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) CFO Ronald J. Lataille Sells 2,324 Shares

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 2,324 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.25, for a total transaction of $342,209.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,199,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

UFP Technologies stock opened at $142.49 on Tuesday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $151.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.28.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $91.24 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of UFP Technologies from $131.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $474,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 99,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

