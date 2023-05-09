UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,139,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,383,000 after buying an additional 264,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,627,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,579,000 after buying an additional 11,791 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 45.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,189,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,359,000 after purchasing an additional 681,272 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,925,000 after purchasing an additional 62,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,570,000 after purchasing an additional 17,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UMH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded UMH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMH Properties

UMH Properties Price Performance

In related news, EVP Daniel O. Landy acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $33,098.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,670 shares in the company, valued at $429,751.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Daniel O. Landy bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $33,098.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,670 shares in the company, valued at $429,751.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael P. Landy bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 270,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,791.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,811 shares of company stock worth $78,529. 9.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UMH stock opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $21.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -122.39%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities in seven states throughout the northeast. These states include New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. Manufactured home communities provide long-term appreciation, recession resistant qualities, and stable income streams.

Featured Stories

