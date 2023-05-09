Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 116.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $14,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOX. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $97.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $105.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

