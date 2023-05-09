Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,286 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $15,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $250.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.73. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $213.73 and a 1-year high of $290.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

