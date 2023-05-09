Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 0.9 %

HCC stock opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.82 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 49.16%. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

