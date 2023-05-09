Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HCC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Shares of HCC opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 9.74. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 49.16% and a net margin of 36.22%. The company had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Further Reading

