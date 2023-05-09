Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 4,877 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) by 216.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,865,000 after acquiring an additional 908,588 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,616,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,509,000 after purchasing an additional 204,116 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,638,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,223,000 after buying an additional 824,670 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,240,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,045,000 after buying an additional 178,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 44.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,743,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,061,000 after purchasing an additional 848,636 shares in the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CWAN opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -244.33 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $82.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.48 million. Equities research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 729,953 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $10,584,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider James Douglas Price sold 8,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $127,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 729,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $10,584,318.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,958,524 shares of company stock valued at $216,902,860. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut Clearwater Analytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

