Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 5,146 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 21,269 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,041,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,715,000 after acquiring an additional 96,115 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,489,000 after acquiring an additional 956,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IHRT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research cut iHeartMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $436.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.64.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. iHeartMedia had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. As a group, analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 88,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $253,520.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,971,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,410.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 88,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $253,520.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,971,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,410.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Bressler acquired 94,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $522,684.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,606,178 shares in the company, valued at $8,882,164.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 212,046 shares of company stock worth $927,300. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

