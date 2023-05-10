1,185 Shares in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fortis by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Fortis by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 92,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Fortis by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 21,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Fortis stock opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $50.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.44.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.4211 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.13%.

FTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the electric and gas utility industry. It operates under the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment includes ITC Holdings (ITC), UNS Energy Corporation (UNS Energy), Central Hudson, FortisBC Energy, FortisAlberta, and FortisBC Electric.

