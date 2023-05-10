1,509 Shares in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Concentrix by 6,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Concentrix by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Concentrix by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Concentrix by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $84.26 on Wednesday. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.03 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.49.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.08). Concentrix had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.98%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Concentrix from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

