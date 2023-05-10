1,986 Shares in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,986 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Atlassian by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 6,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Sunday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.74.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $133.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.23. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $300.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total transaction of $1,132,827.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,376 shares in the company, valued at $41,080,567.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total transaction of $1,132,827.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,376 shares in the company, valued at $41,080,567.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 2,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total transaction of $429,711.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,772 shares in the company, valued at $11,665,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,329 shares of company stock worth $44,910,401. 43.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

