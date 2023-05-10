2,492 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 48.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.32.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,045,043.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $129.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of -164.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.68 and a 200-day moving average of $122.64. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $205.73.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $637.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

