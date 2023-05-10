2,953 Shares in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Shares of NIC opened at $55.74 on Wednesday. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.76 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The stock has a market cap of $820.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.40.

In related news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,945.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,713.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 1,895 shares of company stock valued at $107,402 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

