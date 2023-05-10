3,022 Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 89,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

RY stock opened at $96.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.79. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $106.43. The firm has a market cap of $134.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.992 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.33.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.