356,599 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV) Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 356,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GLOV opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.12. The stock has a market cap of $684.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of -0.73.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (GLOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets based on four factors: value, momentum, quality and an emphasis on low volatility. GLOV was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.