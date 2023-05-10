39,559 Shares in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASX. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $7.97. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 8.38%. On average, research analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ASX. China Renaissance lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASE Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ASE Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.