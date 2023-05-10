4,183 Shares in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sylvamo by 202.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,413 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Sylvamo in the first quarter valued at $299,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sylvamo by 18.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Sylvamo by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Sylvamo by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sylvamo Stock Down 5.9 %

Sylvamo stock opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.09. Sylvamo Co. has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $57.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.15). Sylvamo had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 98.94%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John V. Sims sold 12,842 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $613,976.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,076.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karl L. Meyers acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.17 per share, with a total value of $491,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John V. Sims sold 12,842 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $613,976.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,076.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

