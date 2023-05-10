4,415 Shares in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILCV. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 81,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 16,686 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 41.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Morningstar Value ETF stock opened at $63.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12 month low of $56.03 and a 12 month high of $67.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.10.

About iShares Morningstar Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.