465,062 Shares in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI) Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 465,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,416,000. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

DIVI opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $154.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.64. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a twelve month low of $21.85 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.65.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

