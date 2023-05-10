4,727 Shares in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,727 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTDR. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 104.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 144.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 79.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 22.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 173,468 shares in the company, valued at $7,762,693. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 173,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,762,693. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Billy E. Goodwin acquired 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.52 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 286,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,760,500.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,300 shares of company stock worth $549,835 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $73.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day moving average of $57.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. Matador Resources had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 37.11%. The business had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MTDR. Mizuho dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

About Matador Resources

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.