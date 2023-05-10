5,548 Shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 15,164 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 297,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,557,000 after purchasing an additional 116,017 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 287,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,254,000 after purchasing an additional 32,183 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.36.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $58.97 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $60.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.94%.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $1,437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,887,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

