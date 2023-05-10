6,483 Shares in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Fortis by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Fortis by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 92,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in Fortis by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 21,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.76 and a 52-week high of $50.89. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 12.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4211 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTS. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, March 24th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the electric and gas utility industry. It operates under the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment includes ITC Holdings (ITC), UNS Energy Corporation (UNS Energy), Central Hudson, FortisBC Energy, FortisAlberta, and FortisBC Electric.

