67,650 Shares in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 67,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Vontier by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 89,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of VNT stock opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.86.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Vontier had a return on equity of 87.50% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 6.71%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

