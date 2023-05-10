6,792 Shares in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 88.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 69,651 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 17.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 36.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 22.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 34,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.72. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $36.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.92.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.25%.

Insider Activity at Viper Energy Partners

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,934,440.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at $269,934,440.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank C. Hu bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,442.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 345,100 shares of company stock worth $10,542,983. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VNOM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.