7,172 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in International Paper by 165.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in International Paper by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 576.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

