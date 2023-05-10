8,794 Shares in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Equitable by 94.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,094,000 after buying an additional 1,811,795 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Equitable by 192.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,734,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,699,000 after buying an additional 1,140,288 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Equitable by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,838,000 after buying an additional 854,689 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 24.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,917,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,222,000 after buying an additional 766,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,868,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,585,000 after buying an additional 720,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.40. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQH has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other news, CFO Robin M. Raju acquired 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.78 per share, with a total value of $49,842.88. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 96,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,254.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $450,391.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robin M. Raju bought 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,842.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,254.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

