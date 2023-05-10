89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. The stock traded as high as $18.18 and last traded at $18.17, with a volume of 844414 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of 89bio from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 89bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

In related news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 2,540 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $35,280.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,648.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $35,280.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,578 shares in the company, valued at $813,648.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Hayden bought 61,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $993,838.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,838.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,529,326 shares of company stock valued at $41,016,456 and sold 31,261 shares valued at $486,210. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

