AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV) Trading Down 0.7%

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.95 and last traded at $27.02. 9,660 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 9,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.22.

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.01. The company has a market cap of $72.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 7,759 shares in the last quarter.

