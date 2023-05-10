Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $60.47 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $69.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.0% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 30.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

