AdaptHealth Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,939 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 561% compared to the typical volume of 596 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 610.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Palisade Capital Management LP grew its position in AdaptHealth by 14.4% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,377,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,128,000 after acquiring an additional 172,934 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in AdaptHealth by 79.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 173,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 76,748 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in AdaptHealth by 22.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 9,665 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $27.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.96 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 3.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

