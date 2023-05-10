Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Price Up 8.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) shares rose 8.8% on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $15.00. The company traded as high as $7.18 and last traded at $7.18. Approximately 551,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 929,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Insider Activity at Adaptive Biotechnologies

In related news, COO R Mark Adams sold 6,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $55,953.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,643.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, COO R Mark Adams sold 6,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $55,953.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,643.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 5,491 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $47,057.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,767.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,375 shares of company stock valued at $354,339 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Up 6.2 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 407.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 105.87% and a negative return on equity of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Articles

